Doctor from Como treats the wounded in the war in Ukraine Como emergency

There is also Monica Carnellian anesthetist of 118 of Como, in the health team that left for Poland, to provide treatment to the war wounded in Ukraine who must then be transferred by medical flights to Italian hospitals.

The doctor from Como left yesterday morning from Malpensa and in the evening reached the facility where the patients will be welcomed. The anesthetist and doctor of the Como 118 helicopter rescue will remain in Poland until next May 14th. It is not the first time that Lombard health workers have been in charge of helping people in need of care and who are fleeing the war. In recent months, in fact, the missions had focused on pediatric and cancer patients. The organization of the national emergency and urgency system has scheduled the shifts so that the health workers of a single region form a team to replace those of the region previously engaged in this type of mission.

This time the scouting activity in Poland will be dedicated to the wounded of the armed conflict. Monica Carnelli, together with another expert in maxi-emergencies from Areu, an emergency surgeon from the Niguarda hospital and a nurse from the Spedali Civili of Brescia, who is of Ukrainian origin and who will also act as interpreter for the group, will have the task of assessing injured patients arriving from war zones to be transported to Italian hospitals.

Based on the type of treatment, the health workers, after the first checks within the Polish structure, will send the information to the Cross of Pistoia (Remote Operational Center for Health Rescue Operations), the structure that operates on behalf of the National Department of Civil Protection for coordinate medical aid in support of areas affected by a major emergency, so as to be able to organize special flights that will allow transport to the reference hospitals on the Italian territory.



