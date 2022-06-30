Doctor Google speaking

Rich countries spend astronomical amounts of money on health care. Advanced economies typically spend 10% of GDP on keeping their citizens fit, a percentage that rises as populations age. The labyrinthine American industrial-sanitary complex consumes 17% of GDP, which is equivalent to 3.6 trillion dollars a year. Perpetuated by drugmakers, pharmacies, insurers, hospitals and other stakeholders who profit from it, the US system has a weight and inertia that have long shielded it from disruption. Its size and rigidity also explain why it is desired by large technology companies. There aren’t many other sectors that offer a potential market big enough to spark changes in the billionaire tech titans.

In 2021, the five US tech giants together spent more than $3 billion on speculative bets on health care; and they may have invested more in undisclosed operations. Some of those early investments are starting to pay off. Amazon runs an online pharmacy and its telemedicine services reach almost everywhere in the United States where your packages arrive, that is, almost everywhere. Apple’s smart watch continues to pack in new health-related features; the most recent, one that tracks medications. Meta scrapped plans to market a smartwatch earlier this year, but offers fitness-related entertainment through Oculus virtual reality headsets. Microsoft is expanding its list of health-related cloud computing products (as is Amazon through AWS, its cloud platform).

What seems most outrageous, however, are the healthcare ambitions of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Between 2019 and 2021, Alphabet’s venture capital arms, Google Ventures and Gradient Ventures, and its private equity unit, CapitalG, closed about 100 deals in life sciences and healthcare (a quarter of the combined total deals). Alphabet). So far this year, Alphabet has pumped $1.7 billion into futuristic health ideas, according to data provider CB Insights; with that amount, it has swept away the other tech giants, who spent about $100 million in total. It is the fifth best company in the Nature Index (which measures the impact of scientific articles) in the field of life sciences, behind four pharmaceutical giants and 20 places ahead of Microsoft, the only other technological giant in liza. The company has hired former top officials from regulatory agencies to help it navigate America’s healthcare bureaucracy.

Alphabet’s approach to innovation — pouring a lot of money into a lot of projects — has paid off in businesses other than its main search engine. It has enabled it to deliver smart products, from Gmail and Google Docs to the Android mobile operating system and Google Maps, on which people’s digital lives are built. Alphabet believes that some of its health products will become just as basic to its physical existence. Is this an accurate forecast?





Alphabet has been present in the field of health since 2008, when Google introduced a service that allowed users to compile their medical records in one place. That project was shut down in 2012, resurfaced in 2018 as Google Health, which included other Google health initiatives, and was dismantled again last year. Today, Alphabet’s health initiatives fall into four broad categories. They are, in rough order of ambition: wearable devices, medical records, health-related artificial intelligence, and the ultimate challenge of extending human longevity.

Google jumped into the wearables business in 2019 with the $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. The company’s popular fitness tracker counts steps and other efforts on about 100 million wrists. It’s been a long way since the motion-sensing Nintendo Wii game console that inspired the founders of Fitbit. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just approved a new feature: a sensor that monitors changes in heart rhythm and looks for irregularities that can lead to strokes and heart failure. Google is also trying to push the potential of its other health devices. To that end, it has hired Bakul Patel, a former official who was responsible for creating the regulatory classification of “software as a medical device” at the FDA.



The approval given by the FDA to the Fitbit sensor is very important. It should make it easier to get a similar go-ahead for Google’s high-end smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, which uses much of the same technology and is due out this fall, and make it easier to get other gadgets approved as well. For example, the camera on Pixel phones can be used to detect breathing and heart rate by monitoring the subtle color difference in blood, which is slightly brighter when it’s carrying fresh oxygen. Nest, the smart thermostat turned home assistant, listens to snoring to assess sleep. It’s just as significant, if not more, that Google deemed it worth getting the regulatory go-ahead. It’s a sign that the company wants its products to be more than just entertaining consumer gadgets and wants them to influence the practice of medicine.

Google is also putting another spin on medical records. The new initiative, called the Care Studio, targets doctors and not patients. Google’s early efforts in that area were derailed in part by hospitals being slow to digitize patient records. That problem has largely disappeared, but another has emerged, says Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer: the inability of different history providers to communicate with each other. She has been championing the need for greater interoperability since her days in the Obama administration, where she coordinated America’s health information technology. Until that happens, Care Studio would act as a translator and repository (searchable, of course).





Alphabet’s artificial intelligence projects are also beginning to bear fruit. Back in 2010, DeepMind, a British startup bought by Google in 2014, used data from the British National Health Service (NHS) to create diagnostic tools; in one case, training an artificial intelligence algorithm to detect retinal diseases. The company made headlines last year with AlphaFold, an innovative software capable of predicting the structure of proteins, which is responsible for many of the characteristics of complex molecules. Alphabet has also launched another subsidiary, Isomorphic Labs, which will be led by the head of DeepMind and will use machine learning to speed (and cheapen) drug discovery with the help of AlphaFold.

The most eccentric part of Alphabet’s health portfolio is the effort to slow down the aging process, or stop it altogether. The idea is that aging is not seen as an immutable aspect of life, but as a state that can be managed and treated, or a problem that can be solved with the right technology. To do this, Calico, one of Alphabet’s life sciences subsidiaries, is studying age-related diseases in collaboration with AbbVie, a large $2.5 billion pharmaceutical company that last year expanded the agreement until 2030. Verily, another Alphabet subsidiary, is working with L’Oréal, the French cosmetics giant, to better understand the impact of aging on skin biology and thereby create better skin care products. skin.

Something very exciting, no doubt. Although there are still obstacles. Some are technical. Artificial intelligence had a hard time assimilating the NHS data obtained by DeepMind. DeepMind’s AI assistant for doctors, called Streams, is going away. Considering the great advances that are taking place in machine learning, it may be a matter of time before we see a similar product resurrected. Other obstacles may be more difficult to overcome. Antitrust agencies are increasingly cautious about allowing agreements that may be seen as a barrier to new entrants. In Europe, competition authorities have banned Fitbit (but not the Pixel watch) from favoring Google’s phones and operating system, and from using user data to sell advertising. Governments are also concerned about breaches of privacy, which is more sensitive than usual when it comes to medical information. Last month, plaintiffs brought a class action against DeepMind for misuse of NHS patient data. DeepMind has not made any public statement about the case.

Finally, good ideas are not synonymous with good business. The wearable market is very competitive. So is, and increasingly, that of electronic medical records. Google’s reputation for technical brilliance hasn’t made Care Studio an overnight success; the system is apparently only used by about 200 doctors. Verily, which in addition to solving the problem of aging also offers various diagnostics, signed contracts worth 50 million dollars to carry out covid-19 tests during the pandemic; That’s a handsome, albeit ridiculous, sum compared to Alphabet’s total annual revenue of almost $260 billion. DeepMind as a whole reportedly made a profit for the first time in 2020 (apparently from selling services to the rest of Alphabet), but is giving away its flagship health product, AlphaFold, for nothing. Calico could be years away from generating any real revenue, let alone a profit.

They are open bets that a company the size of Alphabet can absorb. Even so, in the next decade the task will be to show that they can go from being experiments and showcase projects to being transformational for the company and also for the health of Americans.

