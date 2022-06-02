Doctor Lionel and Mister Messi – All football

In a few weeks, we were treated to the timorous Messi with PSG but also to the resplendent Messi with Argentina against Italy.

Much has been said about Lionel Messi’s performance with PSG this season. 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games wouldn’t be bad for many players, but it’s too little for the multiple Ballon d’Or, who still broke a record in Ligue 1: it’s the first player to have shot 13 times on the opposing uprights.

Suddenly, following this half-fig half-grape season, some criticized Messi. Some even spoke of the end of a career, of a season too many. But this Wednesday evening, we found the real Messi. The little number 10 was brilliant against Italy and in many areas.













He gave two assists, was dangerous for 90 minutes, went to the press, defended and recovered balls, and would have deserved a goal but Donnarumma decided otherwise because he too had a huge game.

Suddenly, the question arises: is not the problem PSG? You could almost say yes and no. What is problematic is that this is his first season at PSG, and like any player he needs to adapt. He also had to find his place in a more closed championship than La Liga and in an attack where Mbappé attracts the lights. He also had to adapt to his new life in Paris, which is different from that in Barcelona and he admitted that it was not easy.

What PSG and its fans are now waiting for is to see him play like this every time the Parisians meet and to see him score goals. And the most important: to have a smile, like this Wednesday evening at Wembley.