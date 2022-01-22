Doctor Marco Carelli, avant-garde vascular surgeon, dies A life full of awards

MACERATA – He was 75 years old, he leaves behind his wife Nadia and their daughters Liza and Lara. The funeral on January 24 in the church of Santa Croce. He was a young head physician at the Marchetti nursing home and author of the first pacemaker placement in 1978

Marco Carelli, a precursor for diagnostic techniques with Doppler and Echodoppler, specialized in vascular surgery, died in 1978 and was the architect of the first placement of pacemakers. He passed away today at the age of 75. To make the announcement of the disappearance is one of the daughters, Lara.

Carelli, a well-known vascular surgeon, protagonist of the flourishing period of recovery of the Surgery Department in the “Marchetti Nursing Home” in Macerata, where he was also a talented young head physician.

One of the first diagnoses since 1982 with Doppler and Echodoppler, in the field of vascular surgery, and freelance in the Associated Office with his daughter Liza, in the nursing home. Maceratese, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome, he specialized in Vascular Surgery. Became first assistant and then primary, in 1978 he was responsible for the first placement of pacemakers and the first carotid Tea. Appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro, he obtained the Grand Cross of Merit from the International Academy of Economic and Social Sciences and the Grand Cross of Merit from the Italian-American Academy, of which he became president in 1989. In 1983 he draws up the classification of the Spf of the lower limbs. He was appointed Grand Officer and Provincial Representative of the Italian Society of Phlebology, obtaining in 2011 the Sif Award for the Career of Phlebologist. Composer regularly enrolled in the Siae, lover of art and philosophy.

He leaves behind his wife Nadia and daughters Liza and Lara. The funeral will take place on Monday 24 January at 10 in the church of Santa Croce, in Macerata.

