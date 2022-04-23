Doctor Marcos Núñez Cuervo is the new president of FEPAFEM

CHILE.-During the Pan American Conference on Medical Education (COPAEM 2022)held at the Universidad de Concepción in Chile, was unanimously selected as the Doctor Marcos Nunez Cuervoas president of the Federation of Associations of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FEPAFEM/PAFAMS).

The doctor, who is dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Universidad Iberoamericana, will be in charge of the federation for the period 2022-2025.

The choice of the doctor marks a historic event for medical education in the country, since he is the first Dominican to hold said position and is a member of the Dominican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (ADOFEM).

He was sworn in by Dr. Ricardo León Borquez, outgoing president of FEPAFEM and recently elected president of the WFME (World Federation for Medical Education).

Dr. Núñez Cuervo is accompanied by Drs. Geneviève Moineau, as vice president, Manuel Núñez, in the Executive Board, Leonardo Bravo, treasurer, and Ricardo León, advisory member; as Area directors are doctors Debora Silvia and Juan V. Lara, for North America; doctors Liliana Arias and William Duke, for Mesoamerica and the Caribbean; and Vilma Bojorque and Antonio Orellana, for South America.

As advisors are doctors Luis F. Abreu, Pablo Pulido, Yvonne Fisher, Patricia Muñoz and Julio Gómez.