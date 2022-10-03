Doctor María Cabanillas is awarded a prestigious award for her research on cancer

Since she was a child, María Cabanillas was interested in science and medicine. Something that seems natural when she has a father like the renowned oncologist Fernando Cabanillas, whom she sometimes accompanied to the hospital along with her sister, an environment that captivated her from the beginning. But, at the age of 16, she turned 180 degrees and let her parents know that she no longer wanted to be a doctor, she wanted to paint and become a famous artist, says the current endocrinologist, professor and director of the clinical research faculty. from the Department of Endocrine Neoplasia at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

And it is that, as he says, he soon realized that, as an artist, he was not as good as he thought and decided to leave it more as a hobby, to return to his initial passion, medicine. A decision that she does not regret and that, possibly, many of her patients are very grateful for. More than anything, because the researcher has also dedicated herself to studying and developing clinical trials on anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), which is characterized by its rapid growth and aggressiveness., although it is diagnosed in less than 2% of patients with thyroid cancer, a statistic that can also be extrapolated to Puerto Rico. A type of thyroid cancer that is often discovered late, when treatment is not as effective.

This is an investigative work that Dr. Cabanillas has been carrying out since 2014 and was recently honored with the prestigious Jack and Beverly Randall Prize, a $100,000 award honoring excellence in cancer treatment and patient care, as well as innovations in research to end cancer.

“Personally, the award is the biggest achievement I have ever had. It’s usually given to an oncologist, but I’m an endocrinologist, so I’m proud to have received it. But it also means that others are seeing that we are helping these patients, who are also very important in this achievement,” says the researcher, while highlighting that it is also the achievement of a group of doctors and basic science researchers that she organized to work on this project, known as “Facilitating Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Specialized Treatment (FAST). The purpose, she explains, is to reduce the time from when the patient notices the tumor to the first appointment with a specialist.

“After identifying the reasons for (treatment) delays, we created a new workflow specific to THA patients that allows them to schedule their appointments immediately. In this way, there is always a doctor available and, by shortening the time to start treatment – because the faster we see it, the faster we can start it. This allowed us to increase the number of patients and learn more about this cancer because we started doing clinical trials to investigate different treatments”, explains the specialist, after recalling that many times people tend to think that thyroid cancers are not aggressive and many patients they arrive with a tumor that is too large.

“Anaplastic thyroid cancer is a tumor that has been there for a long time without recognition, it begins to grow and transforms over the years. It is usually a tumor in the neck that grows and can be seen with the naked eye. It can also cause shortness of breath because it is almost always located above the trachea. In addition, the patient may have other symptoms, such as not swallowing well and feeling pain. But the most common thing is to see that it is growing in the neck”, details the endocrinologist.

In fact, he says that since his beginnings at MD Anderson, in 2014, his interest in doing something for these patients was born because if they are not diagnosed and treated on time, they die in a period of three to six months. “It is an even more aggressive cancer than pancreatic cancer and if you wait a long time, the patient arrives very sick and cannot tolerate the treatments. Before, there was only cytotoxic chemotherapy and patients died, but after creating different clinical trials and starting to treat patients and better understand tumor mutations, we were able to see that patients responded favorably to certain treatments.”

Patient focus

Soon after starting the project, Dr. Cabanillas says she realized that some patients couldn’t make it to clinical trials because the cost of traveling to Houston was too high for them. “So, with funds from my family, we started a ‘travel fund,’ a fund to help patients get treatment; We gave them a little bit of money, although there wasn’t much at the time.”

Now, fortunately, he says they have gotten more donations, which means that more patients can have the opportunity to go to MD Anderson and learn what the researchers recommend. “Just getting the patient in quickly to see a doctor resulted in increasing the median survival, which was three to four months, to more than 18 months.” In the same way, explains the researcher, working as a team and discussing the responses to the patients’ treatments, seeing what worked and what didn’t, has been a very positive collaboration.

Throughout this process, Cabanillas tells enthusiastically, discoveries have been made that have been very helpful for research. For example, he explains that there is a mutation that occurs in about 40% of patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer, known as BRAFand began to give them therapy with kinase inhibitors, modern chemotherapies or oral therapies against BRAF.

As a result, in 2018, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the combination of the drugs dabrafenib and trametinib for the treatment of this cancer. “We started to see positive responses and those drugs were approved. This was the first great achievement”, says Dr. Cabanillas proudly. However, he points out that they realized that the tumor was always looking for a way to survive, so they added immunotherapy, a type of cancer treatment that stimulates the body’s natural defenses to fight cancer.

“It is an incredible feeling to see that the patients are doing well. That is why I am passionate about what I do, especially when I see that a patient has been able to feel better. That’s why the first thing I ask them when I see them for the first time is what they want to achieve. Many say ‘see my grandchildren grow up’, some have told me ‘see my grandchildren get married’. And that gives me great satisfaction because we are managing to help patients spend more time with their families”, she adds.

At this time, says the researcher, they are focused on patients who do not have the BRAF mutation, which is about 60% of those who have thyroid cancer “to see how we can treat them”, although he explains that it is usually done with combinations of medicines. “For example, instead of a single chemotherapy, we combine it with other therapies and thus we have achieved that patients live longer and with a good quality of life.”

Cabanillas also highlights his interest in developing more clinical trials, both for patients who have the BRAF mutation, and for those who do not. “Now we are also focused on collaborating with other centers to open clinical trials and work with a combination of immunotherapy and cell therapy based on the use of cells from the patient or from donors, which are genetically modified to deal with this disease. cancer. It is a type of treatment that has already been approved for other types of cancer.”

He also explains that they are also collaborating with Cornell University in a clinical trial to work with T-cell therapy (Car-t cells), as well as a medicine, Lenvatinib, combined with immunotherapy. “I think we are going to find good treatments for these patients,” adds the enthusiastic researcher, who a few months ago was also recognized with the Hossein Gharib MD educational chair by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) for her contributions. and achievements in this field of medicine.