Doctor No vax now repents: “Enough full squares, the virus has changed and kills: I have seen young people die”

Pasquale Bacchus repents. The doctor No vax turns around. “The virus has changed. And it kills. I saw young, athletic, healthy boys before getting infected, dying in intensive care. Enough gatherings in the square and just deny the virus. I did not convert to the vaccine, quite the contrary. But to say that the virus does not exist is for delinquents “. The coroner, a member of the association, does not use half measures “The Heretic“, one of the gurus of the anti vax, who now, however, after having touched the dramas of intensive care.

Doctor No vax repent, what he says

“I saw a 29-year-old boy die who still continued to deny the existence of the virus – he confesses to Adnkronos Salute – and in the face of a” mutated and frightening “virus, appeals to those who protest in the square:” Enough dangerous gatherings », He says, underlining that he is not willing to give up« the struggle for freedom of choice, today I define myself more no pass than no vax. The Green pass is intolerable but this does not mean that we must deny the reality of the virus “.

“In intensive care – he said – I have seen too many young people, the majority not vaccinated, but there is no shortage of vaccinated people. The time has come for the no vax group to realize this too. As a staunch advocate of freedom of choice, I say that we cannot continue to deny the virus. Enough squares without distancing, enough unnecessary and risky encounters for the contagion. Just think that we can hug and kiss during demonstrations. We have to be careful. We cannot pretend that the mutated coronavirus problem does not exist. Nor to deny that the virus is more aggressive“.

In conclusion “we must take note of this as well as of the fact that the vaccine is not the only solution, because one also dies when vaccinated. We need to start respecting the rules and avoiding dangerous demonstrations against the anti-contagion rules ».

THE APPEAL – “What we need to do now – continues Bacchus – at this point of the pandemic, with a mutated and aggressive virus, is to unite. Let’s pacify Italy, let’s try to find a bridge between no vax and yes vax. We work together and collaborate. The situation is very sad. We need to start a real dialogue. I believe that a collaboration channel can be created. However, this change needs goodwill on both sides. Let’s isolate that part of no vax, virus denier, truly unlistenable“.

