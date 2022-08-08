Doctor proposes these 4 options instead of social service in Medicine

Only during the first semester of 2022, 3 murders of medical interns were reported in the country.

It is compulsory for all students to complete 12 months of social service in order to graduate from the university.

One of the main problems of this stage is that the model has not been updated in more than half a century.

Over the last few days there has been discussion social service in Medicine. All part of the conditions that young people face during this stage of the race. Although not all but a large number are sent to rural areas where high levels of insecurity prevail. For this reason, attacks against aspiring doctors are constantly reported.

An old and obsolete practice

Part of the problem lies in the lack of updates to this obligation. For more than 70 years no changes have been made in legislation despite the fact that the world is no longer the same as before.

While the discussion has escalated due to the fact that the students do not only face blows or verbal insults. There have also been reports of killings of students while performing this duty. During the first half of 2022 alone, three fatal incidents occurred and each one has a name and surname.

Mariana Sánchez – January 28.

Luis Fernando Montes de Oca Armas – June 30.

Eric David Andrade Ramírez – July 15.

Faced with this scenario, there are more and more voices requesting abolish social service in Medicine. In addition to the danger, it is also criticized that the supplies available to young people are minimal and are not enough to care for patients. Basics like diabetes test strips or baby scales have been documented not working.

Similarly, it is mentioned that To offer a professional service to patients, you should have real health professionals and not students. Although one of the reasons, although the government does not recognize it, is the lack of budget.

Minimal and insignificant support during social service in Medicine

Due to the above, it is preferred to send young people who only they receive a minimum scholarship that varies between 2,500 and 3,000 pesos per month. It is a minimum figure that is not enough to meet basic expenses.

For the same reason, many times the students must live inside the health centers or ask any of the citizens of the rural areas for hospice.

Having said all of the above, the doctor and analyst Xavier Tello has become one of the main detractors of the social service in Medicine. Although beyond requesting its elimination, he has said that the ideal would be to completely transform the last year of student training.

Greetings Dr. Gamba.

Four proposals if we really want the 6th year to be one of learning. pic.twitter.com/WKh8cJJlUC — Xavier Tello (@StratCons) July 25, 2022

Because it is not only about criticizing but also about proposing, you have four options that would be the ones that they would replace the sixth year of the race. Anyone would help in the training of students and would not expose them as currently occurs.

An additional year of hospital undergraduate internship. 12 months internship in a research laboratory. One year of supervised practice in formal family medicine units. Academic development in the new areas of dissemination of knowledge in health.

For now, what is your opinion about social service in medicine?