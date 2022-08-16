Doctor sexually abused patients commits suicide in jail

A neurologist who was convicted last month of sexually abusing his patients killed himself Monday in a New York jail, two people familiar with the matter said.

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found unresponsive in a shower area of ​​the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail in the notorious Rikers Island complex, sources said. They were not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The Department of Prisons for its part, in the voice of its commissioner, reported Cruciani’s death but said that the cause of it “is under investigation.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Cruciani. We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” said Commissioner Louis A. Molina.

Cruciani’s attorney, Frederick Sosinsky, confirmed in a statement that his client had died, but not the manner of death.

“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to learn of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” it said.

Sosinsky called for “an immediate and objective investigation” into the circumstances of Cruciani’s death, including whether jail officials complied with a court order, at the time of his conviction, to place him in protective custody and on suicide watch.

“None of these conditions, as far as we know, were ever met,” Sosinsky said. “If they had, we wouldn’t be having this terrible discussion.”

At the time of his death, Cruciani was facing federal charges alleging he had abused multiple patients over 15 years at his practices in New York, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

He was awaiting sentencing in a New York state case after being convicted of 12 counts, including predatory sexual assault, rape and sexual abuse, and acquitted of two other counts. He was facing a life sentence.

Prosecutors said Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing painkillers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car and other accidents.

Six women testified that sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor exposed himself and demanded sex.

“It comforts me to know that he is now facing another judge,” said Terrie Phoenix, one of six women who testified against Cruciani at trial.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault survivors unless they give their permission, something Phoenix has done.

Cruciani denied abusing the women. At trial, his attorney questioned the credibility of his accusers.

The fire department said it responded to a call for an unconscious inmate at the jail around 5:50 am Paramedics tried to revive the inmate but were unable, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

The city’s Department of Corrections, which manages Rikers Island, confirmed that an inmate at the Eric M. Taylor Center died Monday but did not give his name, saying it was pending family notification. The cause of death is being investigated, the Department of Corrections said.

Prisons Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the inmate’s death, promising “a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones,” Molina said.

Cruciani is at least the 11th person to die in a city jail this year. Last year, 16 people died in the city’s jails, the most since 2013.

The Daily News was the first to report Cruciani’s death.

Messages seeking comment were left with the lawyers of the women who say they were abused by him. A message was also left with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case that led to his conviction on July 29.

Cruciani was out on bail during the trial, but was sent to Rikers Island after the verdict.

The complex, plagued by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with inmate deaths, violence, self-harm and staff absences rising. The city has said it will close Rikers Island in 2027 and replace it with four smaller jails located elsewhere.