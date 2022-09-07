Doctor shares guide to have the best curriculum in medicine

The #medicosdetiktok has 1.3 million views until August 7, 2022.

Dr. Edson Escandon has 99 thousand followers on his Tiktok account.

Edson Escandon’s profile has 1.2 million likes.

The doctor, Edson Escandon, viralized a video in your profile tiktok where he gives some recommendations to have the best curriculum in medicine which will allow you to work in any hospital of your choice.

According to the video of the undergraduate internist, you should have between 11 and 12 points. The first of the points that stands out to have a good curriculum vitae is to have high grades the first two years of the degree, this with the intention of being able to stand out from the other applicants.

Another point is to attend at least one congress a year in order to give more weight to the medical student’s resume. In the third point, the content creator recommends that During the second year of the degree, begin teaching to reaffirm knowledge.

In another point he explains the importance of learning foreign languages ​​such as English, a tool that will serve to give more relevance to your CV. The next points he makes are about Obtain awards, letters of recommendation and published documents that come from or are related to renowned health institutions.

The following advice is related to the participation of rotations either in renowned national or international instances that can generate experience of relevance in the curriculum.

The following points talk about being constantly updated and taking courses to further thicken the resume, according to the doctor’s video. Finally, emphasize that you must stand out with attitudes that denote leadership and perform your social service in places that allow you to continue improving your resume and continue preparing for the ENARM exam.

@edsonescandon Reply to @romeritolia Which ones do you already have and which ones are missing? I want to know how we are doing 🤌 #medicina #uni #medprep #premedico #curriculum ♬ FEEL THE GROOVE – Queens Road, Fabian Graetz

