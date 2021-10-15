Doctor Sleep: Here’s why Jack Nicholson isn’t in the Shining sequel

The director of Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan revealed the reason why Jack Nicholson it is not in the sequel from Shining admitting to having considered the hypothesis of a return to the screen of the star.

Doctor Sleep’s grand finale sees the return of adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) to the Overlook Hotel. Soon the hotel was populated with a presence very similar to those seen in The Shining. In one scene we see Danny sitting in the deserted bar just like Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance did forty years earlier. This time the bartender who appears to Danny is his own father, played by Hill House star Henry Thomas.

Mike Flanagan confessed that he considered the possibility of involving the real Jack Nicholson for the cameo, but that he had to give up for a number of reasons:

“The thing to take into account for that role is that the Overlook rules dictate that people are the same age as when they died in there. So we only had two choices: the first was to recreate a Jack digitally, even with the “Help from Jack Nicholson. But I’m not a fan of CGI rejuvenation techniques. Even though the technology keeps improving, it takes me out of history. I spend my time analyzing technology instead of focusing on the story. I didn’t want that.” this happened in my film. “

Flanagan continues: “The second problem is that Jack Nicholson is very happy to be a retiree and has no intention of returning to acting.”.

So the director decided to hire a new actor for the role of Jack Torrance. The same was done for Wendy Torrance (Alex Essoe) and Dick Hallorann (Carl Lumbly). But Flanagan knew that the audience’s attention would be mostly focused on Jack:

“I think Jack’s scene is one of the biggest surprises in the film and it’s also the most controversial scene. I was expecting that, but it’s also the reason I wanted to make the film.”.

Here you find our Doctor Sleep review. The story sees Danny Torrance now an adult and deeply marked by the terrifying experiences lived in the Overlook Hotel. Over the years Dan has been trying to find some quietude, but this tranquility will be shaken by meeting Abra, a young girl who has supernatural powers similar to his. Abra instinctively realizes that Torrance has his own powers and asks him for help in countering the evil Rose the Hat and her followers, who literally feed on the powers of innocent people to guarantee themselves immortality.