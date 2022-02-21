“Doctor Strange 2″: speculations and certainties from its trailer

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Photo: Courtesy: Marvel

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has lived up to its title and has unleashed a truly frenzied reaction among Marvel fans.

And it is that together with the expected adventure companions that Benedict Cumberbatch will have in the sequel, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), America Chávez (Xochitl Gómez) and Wong (Benedict Wong), the preview suggests the presence of other important characters who would his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the central section of the trailer, the presence of Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) anticipates Strange that he will have to answer for the “desecration of reality”, which he perpetrated in Spider-Man: No Way Home while trying to help Peter Parker (Tom Holland) keep his secret identity.

Handcuffed and escorted by a group of robots that appear to have technology very similar to that of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit (and even Ultron), Strange is brought before a courtroom made up of several figures sitting on huge chairs. One of them steps forward and, in a British accent, says, “We should tell him the truth.”

The one who pronounces this phrase is a bald character who never shows his face but who, according to previous leaks, could be Professor Charles Xavier, the leader of the X-Men, who would be brought back to life by Sir Patrick Stewart.

The British actor embodied the powerful mutant for the last time in the twilight Logan and, according to information that emerged months ago, he met with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to study the possibility of making a brief appearance within the UCM.

Illuminati coming?

But the surprises that the trailer hides do not end there. And it is that between the chairs of that court, some of them empty, a dark figure can be guessed that could correspond to that of Reed Richards, the leader of The Fantastic 4.

Although the new film of the family of heroes has already been confirmed by Marvel Studios for several years, and will be directed by Jon Watts (responsible for the most recent Spider-Man trilogy), the truth is that the film does not have a release date. premiere or confirmed protagonists.

The dream of the marvelite fandom is none other than John Krasinski, protagonist and director of A Quiet Place, is the favorite to take on the role while his wife in real life, Emily Blunt, would be chosen to play Sue Storm.

The presence of Richards and Xavier, also meeting in what appears to be a tribunal or council of wise men, seems to indicate the arrival of the illuminatian elitist and secret alliance of heroes of which, in the comics, in addition to the leaders of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strage himself is also a part.

To confirm all these speculations, we will have to wait until early May when, directed by Sam Raimi, it hits theaters. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.