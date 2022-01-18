Doctor Strange 2, a photo leak confirms a sensational cameo

Rumors that Iron Man could return to Phase 4 of the MCU have been chasing each other for months, largely thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse. However, it shouldn’t be Robert Downey Jr. reprising the role in Doctor Strange 2 but another famous Hollywood star. Now a leaked online image of the actor on set has driven the web crazy.

Thanks to the anthological animated series What If …? we understand that the Multiverse is full of surprises. In recent months, several rumors reported the presence in the film with Benedict Cumberbatch of a variant of Tony Stark. The new Tony may come from another Marvel superhero group, the Illuminati. Unfortunately we do not know how true there is but now the new shot, which you can see at the bottom of the news, which portrays Tom Cruise on set in the motion capture suit could fuel those rumors and fan theories even more.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Strange fractured the multiverse while trying to help his friend Peter Parker (Tom Holland). We will explore the multiverse much deeper in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the title suggests, and Marvel fans are wondering what other great tricks the House of Ideas might have in store. After all, fans had already begun to fantasize about Cruise as Tony Stark with numerous fan-art and theories posted online about it. What do you think, would you like to see a new version of Stark? Let us know in the comments!