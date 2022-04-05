Doctor Strange 2: advance its premiere in Mexico; When is the presale and how to buy tickets?

MEXICO.- “Doctor Strange 2: Into the Multiverse of Madness” will be released earlier in Mexico and Latin America, as confirmed by Marvel Studios, noting that the preview of the new MCU film it will be two days before the global premiere scheduled for May 6. Due to this announcement, the madness to get tickets for the next ‘Dr Strange’ movie is coming up.

Doctor Strange 2: advance its premiere in Mexico

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its premiere is getting closer, because through social networks, cinema chains such as Cinépolis and Cinemex, announced that this film will have a preview for May 4, one day before the date set for the film to officially hit theaters.

Cinema chains also reported on the presale tickets for “Doctor Strange 2” which will start shortly. If you want to be one of the lucky ones to get tickets, continue reading…

Doctor Strange 2: When is the pre-sale and how to buy the tickets?

The ticket presale for “Doctor Strange 2: Into the Multiverse of Madness” will start on Wednesday 6 of April in all theaters in Mexico and some in Latin America.

How to buy tickets to see the premiere of Doctor Strange 2?

Enter about five or seven minutes before the established time to the applications of your favorite cinema or on their respective web pages.

Select the movie, the cinema and the time of your preference.

Then the number of tickets and the places from where you want to see the movie.

Pay with your credit/debit card and save your tickets.

**Avoid sharing your tickets on social networks by showing the QR codes or data that could make you a victim of theft or fraud**

Remember that if you don’t get presale tickets you can buy tickets for May 5official date on which the Marvel Studios movie will be available in all theaters in Mexico in different formats and schedules.

What is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” about?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It will be a direct continuation of the events seen in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tape.

In this new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe the concept of the multiverse will be officially presented that was talked about so much in the Spider-Man movie. The new one sorcerer supreme ribbon will bring ‘Scarlet Witch’ back to the screen after her participation in ‘WandaVision’, the exclusive Disney+ series

In this movie the ‘Doctor Strange’ he will face his dark side, which will unleash a great danger situation for him and the rest of the world that has undergone a modification that has to be resolved before it is too late.

How long will “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” last?

Doctor Strange 2 it’s a movie that it has a duration of two hours and 28 minutes.

