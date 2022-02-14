Doctor Strange 2: after the new trailer, fans hope to see Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the film | Cinema

The new trailer of the highly anticipated Marvel cinecomiche definitely put a lot of meat on the fire. Obviously, fans found themselves speculating about everything after the release of the movie.

For example, on the voice of a mysterious character in the middle of the trailer that would seem to be that of Patrick Stewart, or Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies. If it were indeed Stewart’s voice, it’s possible that the film might also appear Wolverine from Hugh Jackman? Hard to say, but fans on Twitter have gone wild online and unleashed their fantasies.

Here are some tweets from users on the subject collected by ComicBook.com:

Hugh Jackman showin up 🤞🏿 – Public Enemy # 1: Xen (@ GRAVEHOPP1877) February 13, 2022

like imagine how boring and lame. if i see even a hint of hugh jackman im standing up and leaving the theater – bunnie⁷ ♥ ︎ ⚢ (@EGIRLMEETSEVIL) February 13, 2022

OMG. Fox universe is coming in. Professor x-

Charles xaiver. Hughjackman is logan. People will faint – red pill radio (@ redpill2323) February 13, 2022

Yeah it seems like a fucking nightmare • Evil Doctor Strange from What If

• Scarlet Witch and Wandavision shit

• Professor X and the fox universe

• Mordo and plotlines left from the first doctor strange

• american chavez

• tom fucking cruise iron man ??? it’s so much shit – loser (@DMTcinema) February 13, 2022

will hands-down break down in the middle of the cinema if Hugh Jackman pops up in Multiverse of Madness, fuck tobey maguire. THIS MY NO WAY HOME – Michael (@ m1chaelsweeney) February 13, 2022

The film will hit theaters on May 4th. Find everything you need to know about the film directed by Sam Raimi in our tab of the Marvel Studios feature film directed by Sam Raimi.

What do you think of the new Doctor Strange 2 trailer shown during Super Bowl 2022 and the discussions on the net? Tell us below in the comments if you have a subscription to Badtaste +!