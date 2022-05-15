Doctor Strange 2 almost included Daniel Craig instead of [SPOILER]

The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, now in theaters.

A fan favorite cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness He almost looked totally different.

According to tweets from Heavy Spoilers and Justin Kroll from dead lineactor John Krasinski appearing as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic from Earth-838 was not the original plan for the sequel to Doctor Strange . James Bond actor Daniel Craig was reportedly set to appear in his place as the Asgardian Balder the Brave, a character who first appeared in Journey Into Mystery #85 in 1962, just two issues after Thor first appeared for Marvel Comics. However, reports claim that due to Craig’s concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, he backed out and did not shoot for the film.

Heavy Spoilers claims that Craig’s Balder was groomed to be a member of the Illuminati instead of Krasinski’s Reed Richards. Instead of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch turning Mister Fantastic into spaghetti, he would have talked the Asgardian into committing suicide during the death of the Illuminati at her hands. The Twitter account also claims that Krasinki did not film for the movie until reshoots were done.

Although Craig did not join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Krasinski playing Mister Fantastic is a fan casting that many have long wanted to see in the MCU. After his appearance in The Multiverse of Madness Some questions remain, specifically if he will be the main Mister Fantastic of the MCU and will reprise the role for the next film of The Fantastic Four that the director ofSpider-Man: No Homecoming, Jon Watts, has dropped out. Krasinski’s fan cast is part of an ensemble as well, with many fans wanting to see Krasinski’s wife, actress Emily Blunt, portray Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in a Four movie. fantastic also.

As for Craig, the actor has finished his portrayal of James Bond, which began with Royal Casino (2006) and ended with No Time to Die(2021). An upcoming project for the actor is the long-awaited Knives Out 2, directed by Rian Johnson. Craig will reunite with Johnson and reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to Knives Out (2019), though the film will feature a new star-studded cast like Kathryn Hahn(WandaVision), Dave Bautista(Guardians of the Galaxy), Ethan Hawke(Moon Knight), Leslie Odom Jr.(Hamilton), Jessica Henwick(Iron Fist, The Matrix: Resurrections) and more.

AAlthough the film has suffered a box office dip at the time of this writing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it’s already in theaters.