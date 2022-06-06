Doctor Strange 2 and Love Victor 3 premiere on Disney Plus in June

June is a month of great premieres in Disney Pluss, including the new Marvel series, Ms. Marvel. But in addition, Doctor Strange 2 and Love Victor 3 arrive, although the teenage love series will be seen in Latin America in Star Pluswhile in the United States and Spain it will be through Disney Plus.

When are Doctor Strange 2 and Love Victor 3 released?

The third and final season of “Love Victor” will premiere all eight episodes on June 15. In this season, Victor lives a journey of self-discovery in which he will not only decide who he wants to be with, but (above all) who he wants to be. Victor and his friends make plans for when they finish high school, facing new problems that they must solve to make the best decisions about his future.

Reprising their roles are Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

For its part, Doctor Strange 2: Into the Multiverse of Madness opens on June 22.

In Doctor Strange 2, the Marvel Cinematic Universe unlocks the Multiverse and expands its boundaries like never before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer.

As of the first weekend of June 2022, it has grossed over $900 million worldwide.

Click here to read the review of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.