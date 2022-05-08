‘Doctor Strange 2’ and the problem that repeats no matter how hard you try

Doctor Strange became one of the great surprises of Marvel in 2016. With the introduction of this sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch, the universe of Disney superheroes made a leap to new concepts and visual ideas that were a frenetic breath of fresh air and that meant the consolidation of its protagonist as one of the juiciest heroes of Marvel. But the same could not be said for some of its characters and story arcs, as was the case with Christine Palmerthe doctor he brought to life Rachel McAdams.

Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch and Xochitl Gomez ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (Photo: ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved)

If we remember, the character was limited to being the mere romantic interest of Doctor Strange, his interactions were limited to little more than replicating the protagonist of the film and he was totally removed from the action. Marvel had already been languishing this problem since almost its inception, since many of her female characters were relegated to the stereotype of the vase woman or to be overly sexualizedas were the respective cases of Natalie Portman in Thor or Scarlet Johanson in Iron Man 2. But it has rained a lot since then and things have changed in Marvel.

The house of ideas has made clear its strong commitment to equality and diversity, giving more space to its superheroines, opening the doors to female filmmakers such as Chloe Zhao, Nia DaCosta, Anna Boden or Cate Shortland and going on to redeem those female characters with those who were not fair in the past. We saw a clear example in the first trailer for Thor: Love & Thunder, where Natalie Portman went on to wear the armor and powers of the God of Thunder, but is also seen in the long-awaited continuation of Doctor Strangethe titled In the multiverse of madness and that brings back Rachel McAdams’s Dr. Christine Palmer to try to give her the prominence she deserves. However, this attempt has been in vain, since Marvel has tripped over the same stone again.

Continue reading the story

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (Photo: ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved)

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness starts at the point where they left us Spider-Man: No Way Home and the series Scarlet Witch and Visionwith the character of Benedict Cumberbatch trying to understand the implications of the multiverse while trying to stop a new threat involving Wanda and a new superhero named America Chavez. But as a good sequel to the 2016 title, it does not forget the plots or characters of thatpicking up the story of Strange’s feelings towards the role of Rachel McAdams.

Without going into important details of the plot, simply saying the romance that the protagonist had in the past with Christine Palmer plays a determining role in the motivations of Cumberbatch’s role, especially when he meets another version of the doctor on his trip to the multiverse. . This makes McAdams happens to have much more prominence than the one he had in Doctor Strange, accompanying the doctor at key moments and increasing his screen presence considerably. However, the approach with which it is played, that of acting as a mere guide to the protagonist’s feelings, makes the role once again limited to being a simple romantic interest.

Although he accompanies Doctor Strange on his adventures through the multiverse, most of the time he is next to him without painting anything at all, being again relegated to being a vase character to give game to the emotions of the protagonist. She doesn’t even get into the action scenes. In fact, there is a sequence that caught my attention in which Strange, just before entering to discuss a key issue with another character in the final stretch of the film, leaves her literally at the door due to the lack of relevance that the character could have in the situation. I seem to remember that the only moment in which the character breaks out of this mold is in a brief scene where he takes a ring of fire to defeat some specters that devastate the doctorbut this moment is just a few seconds, which is undoubtedly far from the redemption that Marvel intended with the character in this film.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to watch a YouTube video that is not available due to your privacy preferences

I am completely unaware of the importance of Dr. Christine Palmer in the comics, but I think it would not have been difficult to give her a more complete plot arc that would involve deepening the character, giving her more autonomy, making her more involved in the action and taking her beyond mere romantic interest. Especially in a movie like Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, where it is demonstrated how well it is possible to delve into dramatic and emotional plot arcs while erecting the characters as authentic action stars. And I say this for Wanda, who in the last two years has become one of the most powerful roles in the Marvel Universe and completely eats up this story.

This, added to the strong commitment to female characters and female filmmakers that the company has made in recent years, leads me to think that the intentions of Marvel were really good with the character of Rachel McAdams. After all, his main role in this sequel is very clear. But the studio should have been more cautious and paid more attention to the implications that placing her as a mere conductor of Doctor Strange’s feelings and emotions could bring, because they have stumbled again with the same mistake of yesteryear.

More stories that may interest you: