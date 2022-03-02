Doctor Strange 2 breaks the rules

A new announcement of Doctor Strange 2 ensures that the hero of Marvel Studios breaks the rules of the multiverse.

There is less left to see Doc Strange 2the new movie Marvel Studios where he Master of the Mystic Arts will face the multiverse and its infinite possibilities.

Below we leave you an advertisement that can be seen in international markets but whose audio is in English, where Scarlet Witch ensures that Doctor Strange has manipulated various rules and laws of space / time altering reality and believes that this is not fair.

Here we leave you the spot of Doc Strange 2entitled Break The Rules:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below. We can see some scene with a longer cut than in the trailers and we can verify that the version of the Doctor Strange Defender it will be quite important.

What is the movie about?

Even though Marvel Studios is promoting the movie a lot, we still don’t have all the details of the plot of Doc Strange 2. But after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Homethe Doctor Strange aims to find out more about the multiverse. That is why he will travel through different realities to face the dark magic of Scarlet Witch. On his journey, he will encounter numerous dangers and different variants of the best-known heroes. Including a powerful group called the illuminati whose members for now are a mystery, except for the Professor X from Patrick Stewart.

Doc Strange 2 It is directed by sam raimi and has an impressive cast led by benedict cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Michael Stuhlbarg as Doctor Nicodemus West, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez, Benedict Wong like wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor like Mordo. They will also be sooo cole and Tony McCarthy.

The movie Doc Strange 2 will be released on May 6, 2022. While the rest of the installments where the character of benedict cumberbatch can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.