Doctor Strange 2 continues to lead the box office a month after its release

Lima.- Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse of Marvel Studios, is the most watched movie of this 2022, for four consecutive weeks it led the national box office. In addition, the film enters the Top 10 of the films with the highest grossing of all time, occupying the position # 9.

The film delves into the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange 2 is still on the billboard, reserve your best seat to see this mega production of Marvel Studios and enjoy all the special effects on the big screen.

