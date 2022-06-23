‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen explained why Wanda Maximoff did not look for Vision in the Multiverse

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ officially premiered on Disney Plus, a month and a half after debuting in theaters. In this context, Elizabeth Olsen, one of the protagonists of the film, has responded Collider a question that many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Why didn’t he look for Vision on his journey through the Multiverse?

SPOILER ALERT: The following review contains spoilers for “Doctor Strange 2”.

As recalled, in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, Wanda Maximoff he travels the Multiverse in search of his sons Billy and Tommy, whom he created and “lost” in the series ‘WandaVision’; but he did not do the same for his partner and “father” of these, the android Vision.

Elizabeth Olsen’s response

elizabeth olsen answered that Wanda Maximoffit converts into Scarlet Witch, he may have been looking for his brother Quicksilver or his parents. However, she explained there is nothing more painful than losing a child:

“I think that once you are a mother, the loss of your child is more painful than any other loss you may experience. That’s really why.”

He also explained that he thought of this Wanda like a more domestic version, and as if she had separated from Vision, because when she becomes a mother, the main thing in the world for a mother is her children, and everything else goes into the background.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ entered the Disney Plus catalog on June 22

On June 22, subscribers to Disney Plus they have a date… or, rather, several dates in different parallel universes. That day the movie comes to the streaming service “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”the most recent film Marvel released in theaters just a month and a half ago.

The film, directed by Sam Raimi, marks the expected return to the MCU of one of the most beloved characters: the Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who embarks on a journey into the unknown with new and familiar mystical allies, traversing the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Along with Cumberbatch, the cast of the new film includes Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gómez (América Chávez), Michael Stühlbarg (Dr. Nic West) and Rachel McAdams (Christine ).

Inside the MCU, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” faces the supreme task of balancing the Multiverse, with a timeline merging in every way.

Thus, the Marvel team ensures that the film is a direct sequel to multiple series and films from the original Disney + series. ‘WandaVision and Loki’ —available with all their episodes on the platform— even the movies Doctor Strange.

