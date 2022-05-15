Doctor Strange 2: find out if the Illuminati are more powerful than the Avengers | Marvel Movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

what happened in Doctor Strange 2? The film introduced the Illuminati to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has meant a new beginning for what is to come in the future, especially for raids. This group of superheroes played a key role in the recent film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, among others.

Amid the actions of the Scarlet Witchwho seeks the power of America Chavezthe Dr Stephen Strange will plunge into a complicated adventure to protect the young woman who can travel through various universes.

Among the novelties of the film was the presentation of the illuminatia group of superheroes made up of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) Y Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Seeing their abilities on the big screen, many fans have wondered if these powerful characters are stronger than the popular and famous ones. avengersthe indisputable figures of the phases that have been seen of the MCU at the cinema.

The Illuminati in the classic comics. from Marvel. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

ARE THE ILLUMINATI MORE POWERFUL THAN THE AVENGERS IN THE MCU?

Although it is not likely that a confrontation between the two groups of superheroes will be seen, everything seems to indicate that the illuminati that appeared in Doctor Strange 2 they have all the chips in their favor to be more powerful than the avengers.

And this can be inferred from the simple concept that the Illuminati are made up of the strongest heroes of their universes. Therefore, in a hypothetical battle against the first Avengers, the odds are in favor of the newly released in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

Although there are clashes that could be tied, such as the Mr. Fantastic vs. Iron Manthere are others where the balance would be tilted in favor of the Illuminati, such as the divine Captain Marvel by Maria Rambeau versus Thor. Similarly, the Professor X could psychically alter Hulk on a much more devastating level like what he did Wanda Maximofff in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”.

The Illuminati in Marvel comics. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in “Doctor Strange” 2. (Photo: Marvel)

