Doctor Strange 2: forecasts anticipate a massive box office collection during its premiere

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters in less than 20 days, and the excitement of the fans increases with each passing second. In this upcoming Multiversal adventure, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Stephen Strange, joined by Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

You may also like: Doctor Strange 2 receives PG-13 rating for terrifying visuals and intense sequences of violence and action

Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, legendary filmmaker of the superhero genre, known for his directing work on the successful Spider-Man trilogy. 89% starring Tobey Maguire. According to various statements, Doc Strange 2 It will be the first horror film of the MCU, which undoubtedly has the public intrigued.

The film is receiving a lot of attention, even before its premiere, which is why this new feature film from Marvel Studios is expected to be a great box office success. Everything indicates that it will come true, as the forecast numbers continue to officially increase. In accordance with BoxOfficePro.comthe sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% will reach between US$170 million and US$205 million domestically, leaving behind the old forecast of US$165 million previously reported.

The box office triumph Multiverse of Madness It started from the pre-sale, since it has already broken several records. The public was so impatient to buy their tickets at the time of the advance sale, that even some sites and applications of cinemas in Mexican territory collapsed due to the enormous number of users.

In case you missed it: Doctor Strange 2: new spot promises a reckoning for the Sorcerer Supreme

The film is said to feature multiple cameos that will no doubt leave fans in shock. The list of possible appearances includes Captain Carter, Captain Marvel/Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), Loki/Sylvie, Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Recently, it was announced that the film will last on screen for 2 hours and 6 minutes, news that many fans did not like, since they considered that it was not long enough to correctly develop the story of such an ambitious film. Another feature of the film that did not leave many happy was that it received a PG-13 rating, when many expected an R, which would allow more terrifying content to be shown.

We leave you the synopsis of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness then:

The MCU opens the doors to the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Also read: Rumor: Doctor Strange 2 will be bigger than Infinity War, Endgame and No Way Home combined