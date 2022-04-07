Doctor Strange 2: how to get pre-sale tickets to see the movie? Revtli | ANSWERS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the name of the new Marvel movie that UCM fans are looking forward to. Its premiere is scheduled for May 5 and Peruvian cinemas have already given information about pre-sale.

As is known, the film is directed by Sam Raimi and features stellar performances by Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Without a doubt, no one should miss it.

The trailer, which was released in mid-February, leaves impressive dialogues and images, but the most interesting thing is that at one point Stephen Strange is seen framed and carried by robots. Also, a voice is heard that appears to be that of Charles Xavier.

Doctor Strange 2: how to get pre-sale tickets to see the movie?

Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinerame and Cinépolis have put up for sale preview on May 4 with functions that start from 7:00 pm There are various formats to watch the film in both English and Spanish.

Tickets can be purchased online via the Internet or also in person at the premises of the aforementioned cinemas.

Enter the official website or application of the cinema where you want to see the film, choose the function with the schedule that best suits you and make the payment with your debit or credit card.

