Doctor Strange 2, in the trailer of the Super Bowl there is also Tom Cruise? The fans are convinced

A few weeks ago a potential shot from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness seemed to suggest a possible as of Tom Cruise, which would make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a “variant” of Tony Stark / Iron Man from one of the infinite universes of the film. Fans are convinced both in the trailer.

We had already talked about the possible presence of Tom Cruise in Doctor Strange 2. Thanks to the anthological animated series What If …? we understand that the Multiverse is full of surprises. In recent months, several rumors have suggested the presence in the film with Benedict Cumberbatch of a variant of Tony Stark. The new Tony may come from another Marvel superhero group, the Illuminati. Unfortunately we don’t know how much truth there is but the leaked shot from the set of Tom Cruise on set in the motion capture suit has fueled even more those rumors and theories of fans, who are convinced they saw the character in the trailer for. Super Bowl Doctor Strange 2.

At the end of the trailer, in fact, we see Scarlet Witch fighting with a mysterious character that many believe is Captain Marvel by Brie Larson. However, a last-minute theory would suggest that she is actually a completely different character. This theory in fact suggests the return of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universebut it wouldn’t be Robert Downey Jr. This armored Avenger would be Tom Cruise instead.

Tom Cruise’s introduction as Tony Stark would be a direct Marvel homage to the production history of Iron Manas the Mission: Impossible actor was originally intended for the part before it went to Downey Jr. In a 2018 interview, Cruise said he had never been so close to the role: “Not even close, and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role, I think it’s perfect for him“.