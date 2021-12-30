“Doctor Strange 2 influenced the movie”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has created quite a few headaches for the authors of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new film in the franchise. Notably Doctor Strange, with a sequel in development that was due out before No Way Home.

Judging from what the authors said, a rewrite of the screenplay was necessary. Interviewed by Variety, Erik Sommers And Chris McKenna, they said they had to change Strange’s acquaintances in the film with Tom Holland. Here is the review of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the cast of the film Tom Holland, Zendaya, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe.

“We were actually working on things that were happening in Doctor Strange 2 and trying to incorporate them into our script. When we started writing, [Strange] knows firsthand the danger of these things. Then we changed it into a person who doesn’t know much about the multiverse. But that makes it even scarier, to start talking about these things, because it’s the fear of the unknown. Either way it was the voice of reason that said ‘Don’t mess with a person’s fate’. And Peter Parker was naive enough to say ‘Why not? Why can’t we save these people ‘”.

All this would explain some changes in the filming of Doctor Strange 2. Meanwhile Spider-Man: No Way Home has been called the most exciting cinecomic ever.