‘Doctor Strange 2’ is the most watched movie in its first days of release on streaming – El Financiero

The success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is not only reflected in its box office numbers -450 million dollars in its opening weekend- or the rating it has received from specialized sites -74 percent acceptance in Rotten Tomatoesfor example-, also in those that he has achieved upon arrival at streaming.

Doc Strange 2 arrived on the Disney Plus platform on June 22, already a week after its premiere, 2.1 million households in the United States saw the film in the first five daysaccording to a post on the site Samba-TV.

This means that the tape directed by sam raimi surpassed by a considerable percentage other films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringswhich reached 1.7 million, while the black widow It had a viewing of 1.1 million in the United States in its first days of release.

The second installment of Doctor Strange achieved a worldwide collection of 947 million dollars, becoming until last May in the highest grossing film of the yearalthough with the passing of the days some critics claimed not to feel very satisfied with the film.

What is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ about?

Doctor Stephen Strange returns in this film where he will share the limelight with the young superheroine America Chavezwho has the power to travel through the multiverse, although he does not control this ability well yet.

Strange takes on the duty of protecting her from Wanda Maximoffknown as Scarlet Witch, who seeks to take away his powers from Chávez to travel in the multiverse and thus meet his children, although the result is not what he expected. In fact, the character played by Elizabeth Olsen is key to the story.

In addition to Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch, the main cast is completed by Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gómez, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.