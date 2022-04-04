“Doctor Strange 2”: Marvel Studios confirms preview function on May 4 | “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” | “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” | Marvel | Cinemark | UVK | Cineplanet | UCM | NMR | LIGHTS

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”the new movie from Marvel Studios, will have preview functions from Wednesday, May 4, one day before its official premiere in Peru.

“On May 4th we will open the portal… for a special preview screening! You can buy your tickets from April 6 “, reads in a recent publication of Cinecolor Films Peru, the company that distributes Marvel titles in our country.

Next Wednesday, April 6, the advance sale of tickets begins. The purchase details, prices and times for the functions can be consulted online, in person, the web store and/or applications for mobile phones in each cinema.

The film features a journey into the unknown as Doctor Strange, who, with the help of new and familiar mystical allies, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. It was directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is in charge of Michael Waldron.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” officially hits theaters on May 5, with preview screenings on May 4.