Doctor Strange 2 may have Leonardo DiCaprio in the cast

After surviving leaks, speculations, spoilers and much more on Spider-Man: No Way Home, now we start again with Doctor Strange 2, alias Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which according to some rumors will have a certain Leonardo Dicaprio in the cast.

According to these rumors, the actor who starred in the most recent Don’t Look Up (whose dedicated review can be found by clicking on this link), should appear in the second chapter of the film dedicated to the now ex supreme sorcerer, however, playing a variant of Spider-Man.

A Twitter account dedicated to Marvel, in fact, has published an alleged screenshot, which not only lists Leonardo DiCaprio as an alternative Spider-Man, but also confirms the presence of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which we don’t know why but should reappear. Other celebrities apparently in the role ofSpiderman, included Dove Cameron that should be Spider-Gwen And Sabrina Carpenter like yet another version of Gwen Stacy.

We leave you to the tweet with all the information:

A new supposed leak for the cast members of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness; could be fake🚨! pic.twitter.com/VxJEcM1EDn – MCUverse (@MCUverse_) January 19, 2022

Because Leonardo Dicaprio should be chosen to interpret Spider-Man, you ask? Because in the past he also auditioned for the part. Second James Cameron, the director was developing a Spider-Man movie even before shooting Terminator 2 and had DiCaprio in mind for the lead role.

As you can see for yourself, in some ways the cast seems really forced, since the presence of is also reported Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck and Hanry Cavill, respectively in the variant parts of Iron Man, Hyperion and DareDevil.

In fairness we tell you that the rumor he sees Leonardo Dicaprio in Doctor Strange 2 to us it doesn’t seem so reliable, on the contrary, it looks like a long list of big names almost at random. The proof is that only 3 gods are mentioned Fantastic 4, leaving the poor excluded Benjamin Grimm (there What). At present, we therefore advise you to rely only on official sources, and to stay connected with us so as not to miss any news.