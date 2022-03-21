‘Doctor Strange 2’: New behind-the-scenes images revealed | Films

Irais M.

The movie is the next installment we’ll see from Marvel Studios.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next movie from Marvel Studios that will hit theaters. To make the wait more bearable – well, not for that, but it works – four new behind-the-scenes images of the filming process were revealed.

In the new photos of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness we can see Benedict Cumberbatch in front of a blue screen pointing at something, director Sam Raimi, Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) with two unknown characters and Benedict Wong (Wong) with a serious countenance.

Benedict Cumberbatch has played Doctor Strange In the last two installments of avengerson Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and in the first film focused on the character. He is currently nominated for an Oscar as Best Actor for his participation in The Power of the Dog (2021) and in Doc Strange 2 He will also share credits with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch) and Patrick Stewart (Professor X), among others.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in Mexico on May 5 of 2022.