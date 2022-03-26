Doctor Strange 2: new photos of Scarlet Witch and America Chavez revealed

With a few weeks to go before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters, fans can’t wait any longer. This sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% will be the first Marvel Studios film to be released in 2022, and will focus on the havoc caused by the opening of the Multiverse, which took place at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%, by the end of 2021.

Doc Strange 2 will star famous British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who returns in his role as Steven Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo. According to the official synopsis for the film, Strange casts a spell that opens the door to the multiverse, including an alternate version of himself.

Now that the debut of the film is practically around the corner, new information about the film and rumors about the cameos do not stop arriving, as well as clips, trailers and official publicity images. Just today, new photos of the feature film were released, showing several important characters such as the Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Doctor Strange and Wong. We leave you the images below:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is scheduled to hit theaters this May 6 and it is expected that there will be no delay in the missing time. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, an outstanding filmmaker within the superhero genre, recognized worldwide for his directing work on the successful Spider-Man trilogy. 89% starring Tobey Maguire. Doc Strange 2 will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision – 95%, Loki- 96% and of course, No Way Home.

