Doctor Strange 2: pages of Cinépolis and Cinemex collapsed in ticket pre-sale

Every day we are closer to the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters and it seems that fans can not wait another second. This Marvel Studios film, sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, will follow Steven Strange on an amazing journey through the Multiverse, into the unknown. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the lead, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

The official premiere of Multiverse of Madness is scheduled for next May 5, with a special preview function on May 4 in Latin America. Although we are just under a month away from its launch, today at 12 am the pre-sale of tickets for this title began, which has undoubtedly kept fans counting the months and days for its arrival.

Given the popularity of the film, it was to be expected that many people would try to purchase their tickets as soon as possible and this was reflected in the sites and applications of the main cinema chains in Mexico, Cinépolis and Cinemex, which did not support advance sales. and collapsed, not allowing many customers to buy their tickets.

If we remember, the same thing happened in the presale of the most outstanding film of the Christmas season last year, Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. So many people tried to access the cinema platforms after 12 am that they stopped working for hours. Many gave up after a couple of unsuccessful attempts to access the sites. The most persevering fans waited all morning to get tickets, and it is likely that this will be repeated with Multiverse of Madness.

According to various sources, there will be many cameos in Doc Strange 2, which will undoubtedly leave the audience speechless. The list of possible appearances includes Captain Carter, Captain Marvel/Monica Rambeau, Deadpool, Ghost Rider, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), Loki/Sylvie, Reed Richards (John Krasinski), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), Ultron and Wolverine. (Hugh Jackman). There are quite a few cameos that will possibly reach the screen, however, many believe that there will not be enough time to show them all, or at least not properly, since it was recently reported that the film will last 2 hours. and 6 minutes.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi, a prominent filmmaker within the superhero genre, recognized worldwide for his directing work on the successful Spider-Man trilogy – 89%, starring Tobey Maguire. Doc Strange 2 will be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, WandaVision – 95%, Loki- 96% and of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

