Doctor Strange 2: Patrick Stewart finally speaks about his alleged cameo in the trailer

Last Sunday, during the Super Bowl, there were trailers that were very successful on social media, such as the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and for superhero fans we had an incredible trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which in addition to showing psychedelic images that remind us of the best of the character’s first film, brought us forward the appearance of Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, since we heard the phrase “we must tell him the truth” with his unmistakable voice.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No Way Home could release an extended version in theaters very soon

The first time we had the British actor in the role of Charles Xavier was in X-Men – 81%, a film released in 2000 that made history and is remembered as one of the most innovative works in the subgenre of superheroes in cinema. Then we saw him in the two sequels, X-Men 2 – 86% and X-Men: The Final Battle – 58%, and returned in X-Men Origins: Wolverine – 38%, X-Men: Days of Future Past – 91% and Logan- 93%.

Now, almost a week after the trailer was released, the actor finally spoke about it, in an exclusive interview with comicbook.com. Although the conversation focused on the second season of Star Trek: Picard, Stewart was questioned about his return as Charles Xavier, and assured that it is not his voice that is heard in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I walked on stage 60 years ago. Therefore, I cannot be held responsible for that.

Also read: Rumor: Magneto will appear in Doctor Strange 2 and Charlize Theron will play Clea

His words could be sincere, but there are good reasons to think that they are not. Last year, actor Andrew Garfield repeatedly denied his participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. 92%, and in the end it turned out that he was; In his case, there was nothing in the trailers to indicate that he would be in the film, but there was a leaked video and a photograph with Tobey Maguire. At this point, what is more likely, that Patrick Stewart appears in a movie about the multiverse or that an impersonator of his voice has been hired by Marvel for the trailer?

A similar response was given by Ryan Reynolds when asked if Deadpool will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessbut unlike Stewart, whose voice we have already heard (or that of a very good impersonator), there is no evidence of Reynolds that he will appear in the film.

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is obvious that Marvel has to make a great effort to capture the attention of the fans, and considering that we will see a movie from the multiverse, the most logical thing is that we have cameos from the old movies. The X-Men saga is among the favorites of many fans, even above the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Long before The Avengers were the best-known superhero team, the mutants had already conquered the public and the critics with X Men and X Men 2and then they surprised again with X-Men: First Generation – 87%, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan.

This year, Marvel Studios plans to surprise fans with three feature films and several TV series. Following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters, starring Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the Godslayer, and Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster. Then we will have Black Panther: Wakanda forever, sequel to the successful Black Panther.

Don’t leave without reading: Rumor: Hugh Jackman is in talks to return as Wolverine in Secret Wars