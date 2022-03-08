‘Doctor Strange 2’ Producer Calls Wanda and Strange a ‘Classic Marvel Team’

Marvel fans often debate who is the strongest being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the list of contenders usually including Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. Now that Stephen and Wanda team up to take on the multiverse in doctor strange 2, fans can finally see which superhero is more powerful. But one of the film’s producers warned that their partnership is not what it seems.

Producer mocks Wanda and Strange’s partnership in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

doctor strange 2 co-producer Richie Palmer spoke with Disney’s D23 magazine, via The Direct, in its Spring 2022 issue about the upcoming MCU movie. He previewed what Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff’s partnership will look like in the doctor strange continuation.

“[Stephen and Wanda] they are possibly two of the most powerful beings, if not the most powerful, in the MCU,” Palmer shared. “It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun and unique way. It’s a classic Marvel team, but they do some things together that you’d never expect to see them do.”

Palmer also added, “Wanda has been through a lot,” but after her experiences at Westview, “She really knows who she is.”

in the trailer for doctor strange 2, Strange approaches Wanda for help in dealing with the unleashing of the multiverse. It seems that they will unite to face all the threats from the other universes. But, as Palmer said and many fans know, audiences should expect the unexpected.

Many fans believe that Wanda will become a villain in ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Wanda Maximoff often crosses back and forth between a hero and a villain in the comics, and many fans theorize that she’ll turn bad in doctor strange 2. The movie may start with a team-up between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, and later on, the two will be on opposite sides.

Wanda teetered on the line between hero and villain in Wanda Vision when she trapped an entire town in a fantasy world she created herself. However, she showed remorse for what she had done. and in the doctor strange 2 trailer, Wanda tells Stephen, “Break the rules and become a hero. I do and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.

As Richie Palmer said, fans will see a more confident version of Wanda in the doctor strange continuation. Whether this will send her down an evil path or a positive journey of self-acceptance remains to be seen. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the movie, including whether Scarlet Witch becomes a villain or not.

Everything We Know About The Next MCU Movie

the synopsis of doctor strange 2 reads: “Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the dangerous and mind-boggling alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer. Also, Patrick Stewart is rumored to reprise his role as Professor X in the MCU movie.

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness opens exclusively in theaters on May 6.

