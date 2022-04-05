Entertainment

“Doctor Strange 2”: Rachel McAdams talks about her return to the UCM as Christine Palmer | Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel | Cinema and series

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

“Doctor Strange 2″ is the next most anticipated movie from Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after “Spiderman: no way home”, as it is said that several comic book characters never seen before in live action could make their first appearance in “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Friends: the unusual reason why Reese Witherspoon did not want to return to the series

1 min ago

Nadia Ferreira, girlfriend of Marc Anthony, dazzled everyone with her beauty

10 mins ago

Interview with Stephen Mangan: “There were funny moments when I had to see my parents die”

12 mins ago

The bottleneck bob, the haircut worn by Selena Gomez and Lucy Hale that always favors

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button