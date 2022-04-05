“Doctor Strange 2”: Rachel McAdams talks about her return to the UCM as Christine Palmer | Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel | Cinema and series

“Doctor Strange 2″ is the next most anticipated movie from Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after “Spiderman: no way home”, as it is said that several comic book characters never seen before in live action could make their first appearance in “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”.

Marvel filters the 8 Illuminati that appear in the new tape “Doctor Strange 2” by San Raimi. Photo: Marvel screenshot.

After releasing the first trailer, we anticipate who we will see in the Doctor Strange sequel, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Patrick Sterwart as Professor Charles Xavier.

Now who will also have greater participation is the love of Stephen, Christine Palmerstarring the talented Rachel McAdamsa character who will marry another person in “Doctor Strange 2″.

Rachel McAdams plays Dr. Christine Palmer in the MCU. Photo: YouTube capture

Rachel McAdams has just given an exclusive interview to Empire Magazine in which she reveals some information such as her character “not only was he wearing scrubs this time ” and that Christine was “Certainly part of things I’ve never seen on screen.”

As we mentioned, Palmer and Strange will not be able to consummate their love in “Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness,” as Marvel movie producer Richie Palmer previously told D23.

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams). Photo: Marvel Studios

“They haven’t gotten back together, unfortunately… We saw at the end of “Doctor Strange” that he chose to stay in Sanctuary, which means he can’t entertain his selfish desires. He would have loved to stay with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard part. He said: ‘No. I’m going to be a superhero and defend our reality. I have to move on,'” Richie Palmer explained.

To which he added: “Our film shows him dealing with the decisions he has made. He may regret how things ended with Christine; he still carries a torch for her.”

Official poster of Doctor Strange 2. Photo: Marvel Studios

“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness” officially opens in theaters around the world on May 6, 2022.

“Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”: official trailer