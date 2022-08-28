‘Doctor Strange 2’: Rachel McAdams Worked at a McDonald’s Before She Was Famous – CINEMABLEND

Life takes a thousand turns! Before being an Oscar-nominated actress and being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rachel McAdams worked at a McDonald’s.

Life takes a thousand turns! Before being nominated for an Oscar for Spotlight and landing the role of Christine Palmer in the franchise of Doctor Strange, belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rachel McAdams was serving ice cream and taking orders at a McDonald’s in Canada.

The now 43-year-old has not had anything easy on the road to success. To get started, she was sure that her passion was figure skating, and she was training to become the best. However, at the age of 12, he discovered a group of children putting on a school play.

“I told my mom that I had to be there or I was going to die”declared on one occasion to New York Times. Since then, her parents supported her dream of becoming an actress and when she grew up she studied at York University. A few years later she would get her role that would give her entry into pop culture: Regina George in Mean Girls.

Before all the fame, the glamour, the multiverse and the Oscars, Rachel McAdams worked alongside her two other brothers running a McDonald’s. And that’s not all, the McAdamses have been working at the food franchise for three summers in a row!

The actress, who is also the star of the blockbuster La jola de la familia (available in StarPlus) has never talked much about the time she worked at the fast food restaurant, as she is quite tight-lipped about her private life. The only thing he regrets in his life, in fact, is not having worked there, but having used a paraglider, as he revealed in an interview:

I survived, obviously, but I was terrified. I couldn’t wait to hit solid ground, as much as she told myself ‘enjoy it’, I just couldn’t.

Rachel McAdams now plays a central character in Doctor Strange Into the Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, although that wasn’t really going to be her first entry in the MCU, but in Iron Man, opposite Robert Downey Jr. imagine?