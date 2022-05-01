‘Doctor Strange 2’: release date, cast, trailer and duration

‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Estrao)’ It is one of the most surreal sequels of Marvel and has Sam Raimi at the helm. Little by little he is taking shape and he is getting to know more about the new installment. ‘Doctor Strange 2’Really ‘Doctor Estrao in the multiverse of madness’ It is also one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel universe, as characters and stories from other productions will be reflected in it. In MARK youe tell us everything that is known to date.

Trailer for ‘Doctor Strange 2’

To really know what happens in this installment, you have to be clear in which timeline of the Marvel Universe you are in. ‘Doctor Strange’ is set just after the events of WandaVision Y spider-man.

What does Marvel really say? The producer says that “in Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse of Marvel Studios, the MCU unlock the Multiverse and push its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.”

That is, specifically, in this installment, “Dr. Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat arises that may be too great for his team.”

Release date of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

There are barely days left to enjoy the adventures of Doctor Strange in theaters. This new installment will arrive on next May 6, 2022 after several postponements of its premiere. Originally, it was scheduled to arrive on May 7, 2021. But, Marvel was also affected by the pandemic and had to delay everything.

Later it was said that in November. But neither. In the end, they left it for March 2022 but the changes in the Marvel Universe releases have postponed it, this time, for next Friday the 6th. Disney arrive the June 20th of 2022.

Cast of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

This delivery of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is starring benedict cumberbatch What Doctor Stephen Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts and Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. Although his role was clear, as the actor signed with Marvel for six films.

Who also returns to the sequel is Chiwetel Ejiofor Y Rachel McAdams. the latter interpret Christine Palmer, to the love interest of Stephen Strange. The one that will also be tilda swintonwhich return as ‘The old man’ Y elizabeth olsenagain interpreting Scarlet Witch, as we saw in the preview. In fact, it is expected a huge ensemble cast, comparable to any Avengers movie.