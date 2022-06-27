Doctor Strange 2 repeats the same mistake as Hawkeye… and Marvel fans are unforgiving

MADRID, June 27. (CultureLeisure) –

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It’s already on Disney+. And with the release of the film on the streaming service, Marvel fans can now enjoy it over and over again. from the Sam Raimi tape scrutinizing every detail of the film… and also denouncing each of your mistakes. And one of these kits, by the way, has more crime since it is about a failure that is on its way to being recurring within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

The error in question has as its protagonist what is undoubtedly one of the most emblematic buildings in the entire UCM, Avengers Towerand it was already committed by Hawkeye, the Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

As the millions of fans who have already seen the sequel to Doctor Strange will already know, in the initial section of the film an epic battle takes place in the streets of New York that pits the Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch and Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme embodied by Benedict Wong, against Gargantos, a terrible and gigantic interdimensional monster.





Thus, while the two sorcerers fight against the tentacled creature, whose objective is catch America Chavezin some plans you can see the MetLife building in the background… a serious mistake since in the MCU continuity, the MetLife building does not exist since it is in that place where it is supposed to be located neither more nor less than the Stark Towerthe skyscraper that would later become the Avengers Tower.

A continuity error It is not the first time that Marvel Studios productions commit. Back in December 2021, another Reddit user pointed out that in the final chapter of Hawkeye the MetLife building was also seen in the same place that “technically should be Avengers Tower”. But in reality this failure in the New York skyline is something recurrent in the productions that encompass the marvelite universe.

Netflix television series, such as DaredevilLuke Cage or Jessica Joneswhich are confirmed canon since Charlie Cox’s appearance as Peter Parker’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, have a similar problem as in several aerial shots of the city show the MetLife building where the Avengers Tower should be.





Despite these mistakes, Avengers Tower still exists inside of the MCU canon. Built by Tony Stark under the name of stark tower and presented as the first skyscraper powered by clean energy in Manhattan thanks to an arc reactorthe building was renamed Avengers Tower after the Battle of New York.

After the superhero team moved their operations center from Avengers Tower to Center of the New Avengers after the battle with Ultronin Spider-Man: Homecoming Tony Stark sold the tower to a mystery buyer. And although at the time his own Tom Holland assured that he knew who bought the Avengers Towerthe identity of the new owner has not been revealed.

Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran addressed theories about who the new owners might be, particularly if it will now become the Baxter Building, the headquarters of the Fantastic Four, whose arrival at the UCM is already confirmed. “We’ll see if it fits where it can be headed“, said.