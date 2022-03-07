Doctor Strange 2 Reveals Another Variant of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme and Releases New Teaser

MADRID, 7 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

The latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed several versions of the character embodied by benedict cumberbatch. However, now the denomination of these new variants of the Sorcerer Supreme that will appear in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

And it is that, despite secrecy surrounding the ambitious production of Marvel Studios, the official products of the film could have revealed something that fans of the film have been speculating about Marvel Cinematic Universethe possible appearance of another incarnation of the master of the mystical arts.

According to comicbook.com, it was precisely the toy company funko responsible for launching a figure called Supreme Strange and that confirms a variant of the sorcerer until now, unknown.

This collector’s item and whose image has already been replicated by multiple accounts, shows a version of the powerful sorcerer sporting gray hair on the sides, without his peculiar goatee and dressed in a blue uniform with white details which is remarkably reminiscent of the moment in the trailer where Cumberbatch’s character is shown before the Illuminati.

Supreme Strange’s Funko Pop! figure has been revealed! #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/xZ5DUcJUfg — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) March 1, 2022

Although it may cause a bit of confusion among die-hard fans due to its name, It is not much less than the same character that could be seen in the animated series What would happen if…? a variant known as Strange Supreme.

That character, protagonist of the fourth episode of the first season of ‘What If…’? he sought to prevent the death of his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams)), because in that timeline, the superhero did not suffer an accident in which his hands were invalid, but the young doctor died.

In his effort to prevent the death of his beloved, Strange sought to accumulate the maximum power, investigating the Lost Books of the Library of Cagliostro and absorbing the magic of mystical beings, becoming the Supreme Doctor Strange and ultimately destroying his own universe by want to modify the Absolute Point.

Thus, obsessed with bringing his beloved back, Strange begins to experiment with time to travel to the past and save her. However, no matter how hard she tries, and no matter how many decisions she tries to change, one way or another Christine always dies.. Immersed in a kind of ‘Groundhog Day’, at a moment of maximum despair within this loop of death and pain, the Old Woman contacts Strange and explains something that changes forever the way time travel had been featured so far at Marvel. It is about the concept of the ‘Absolute Points of time’, an immovable and unalterable fact that if it does not take place it will destroy the entire universe.

But Strange is not resigned to letting go of his great love, and after investigating the Lost Books of the Library of Cagliostrobegins to accumulate power, absorbing mystical beings, to be able to undo that presumably unalterable fact. After years of stealing the power of other creatures, most of them terribleher ability is such that initially she succeeds… but that doesn’t prevent Christine, like the rest of the universe, from ending up disappearing.

START THE COUNT DOWN

But the presence of this new variant is not the only novelty in the film, since Marvel has released a new teaser in which he warns the marvelite fans that there are only two months left for the premiere of the film directed by Sam Raimi.

In the preview, Doctor Strange can be seen surrounded by his allies as his faithful companion, Wong the Scarlet Witch or, the one who promises to be the great antagonist, Mordo. In addition, the images also show the fearsome creature called Shuma Gorathwhich appears causing real havoc in the city of New York while the Sorcerer Supreme tries to stop her at all costs.

In 2 Months, experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/QIa7uDTCqP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 6, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters on May 6 within Marvel’s Phase 4 to explore the consequences of the chaos between the universes created in Spider-Man: No Way Home.