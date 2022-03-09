Doctor Strange 2 reveals another variant of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme and releases a new teaser. Photo: Courtesy: Marvel

The latest trailer for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” showed several versions of the character embodied by Benedict Cumberbatch. However, now the denomination of these new variants of the Sorcerer Supreme who will appear in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

And it is that, despite the secrecy that surrounds the ambitious production of Marvel Studios, the official products of the film could have revealed something that fans of the film have been speculating about. Marvel Cinematic Universethe possible appearance of another incarnation of the master of the mystical arts.

(We recommend: “The Godfather”: 50 years of Francis Ford Coppola’s audiovisual jewel)

According to comicbook.com, it was precisely the toy company Funko that was responsible for launching a figure called Supreme Strange and that confirms a variant of the sorcerer until now, unknown.

This collector’s item, whose image has already been replicated by multiple accounts, shows a version of the powerful sorcerer sporting gray hair on the sides, without his peculiar goatee and dressed in a blue uniform with white details that is remarkably reminiscent of the moment in the trailer in which Cumberbatch’s character is shown before the Illuminati.

Although it may cause a bit of confusion among the most staunch followers due to its name, it is far from the same character that could be seen in the animated series What would happen if…? a variant known as Strange Supreme. That character, protagonist of the fourth episode of the first season of ‘What If…’? He sought to avoid the death of his beloved Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), because in that timeline, the superhero did not suffer an accident in which his hands were disabled, but the young doctor died.

(You may be interested: The Batman: Matt Reeves explains his new Joker and reveals if he will be in the sequel)

In his effort to prevent the death of his beloved, Strange sought to accumulate the maximum power, investigating the Lost Books of the Library of Cagliostro and absorbing the magic of mystical beings, becoming the Supreme Doctor Strange and finally destroying his own universe by wanting to modify the Absolute Point.

Thus, obsessed with bringing his beloved back, Strange begins to experiment with time to travel to the past and save her. However, no matter how hard he tries, and no matter how many decisions he tries to change, one way or another Christine always dies. Immersed in a kind of ‘Groundhog Day’, at a moment of maximum despair within this loop of death and pain, the Old Woman contacts Strange and explains something that changes forever the way time travel had been featured so far at Marvel. It is about the concept of the ‘Absolute Points of time’, an immovable and unalterable fact that, if it does not take place, will destroy the entire universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Trailer | Bent

But Strange is not resigned to letting go of his great love, and after investigating the Lost Books of the Library of Cagliostro, he begins to accumulate power, absorbing mystical beings, to be able to undo that supposedly unalterable fact. After years of stealing the power of other creatures, most of them terrible, his ability is such that he initially gets it… but that doesn’t prevent Christine, like the rest of the universe, from disappearing.

Start the count down

But the presence of this new variant is not the only novelty in the film, since Marvel has published a new teaser in which he warns Marvel fans that there are only two months left for the premiere of the film directed by Sam Raimi.

In the preview you can see the Doctor Strange surrounded by his allies like his faithful companion, Wong, the Scarlet Witch or, who promises to be the great antagonist, Mordo. In addition, the images also show the fearsome creature called Shuma Gorath, which appears to cause real havoc in New York City while the Sorcerer Supreme tries to stop it at all costs.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It will hit theaters on May 6 within Marvel’s Phase 4 to explore the consequences of the chaos between the universes created in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.