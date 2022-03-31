Doctor Strange 2 reveals new images of its protagonists

Doctor Strange 2 will be released on May 6, 2022. | Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has just revealed four new images of its upcoming movie ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. The producer gave us four new previews of what the protagonists of this story will look like, being able to see Doctor Strange, Wanda Maximoff, Wong, and the new character that will make his debut in this film, America Chavez. Although the images do not provide much information as most of them we only see the characters from their torso up, we can see America Chavez running as if she is caught in the middle of the action. However, many fans have been disappointed by the little information that has been provided about the plot of “Doctor Strange 2” so far, which seems to be kept under lock and key by the company.

With the return of sam raimi directed by a superhero movie and written by Michael Waldron, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” will follow the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which debuted in December and earned a big box office hit. The Oscar nominee for “The Power of the Dog”, benedict cumberbatch will return to his role as Strange, who inadvertently opened the door for the multiverse to be unleashed in “No Way Home”, revealing other versions of Peter Parker from previous Spider-Man movies, so it is expected that ”Doctor Strange 2” will also explore this concept.

Cumberbatch assured that this sequel to his character would be just as successful as ”No Way Home”. ”She will be more ambitious than Spider-Man. I put my flag in the sand ” he declared in an interview.

America Chavez will appear for the first time in Marevel’s films. / Source: Marvel Studios



Although there is little more than a month to see if this is true, there are various rumors around the internet about which characters from previous installments will or will not appear in ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. What has been confirmed is that the actor Patrick Stewart will return for this film, and although it is not known which character he will play, he is already known for playing Professor X in the “X-Men” movies.

All eyes are also on the filmmaker, as ”Doctor Strange 2” will be his first feature film in nearly a decade. Sam Raimi directed each film in the original Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, taking over from original director Scott Derrickson, who dropped out after citing creative differences.

With a cast made up of elizabeth olsenChiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams, ”Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens in theaters on May 6.

Elizabeth Olsen will play the Scarlet Witch again. / Source: Marvel Studios

