Doctor Strange 2 reveals that there was another way to defeat Thanos… albeit at a much higher cost

MADRID, May 9. (CultureLeisure) –

As fans will remember, until now the great battle of the Marvel Universe was the one that freed the Avengers against Thanos for the fate of the Infinity Stones. A war that was about to destroy half of the life of the entire universe and that caused death of characters very loved by the public. The advent of the multiverse has raised the asks if it was possible to beat the Mad Titan in another way and the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ offers a fascinating answer.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reveals that another group of superheroes also had to defeat Thanos and he did it with a different plan than the one seen in ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’. Of course, the cost was much higher.

It must be remembered that, during the second act of the film, to prevent the Scarlet Witch from gaining the powers of America Chavez, the young woman and Stephen Strange cross the multiverse and reach another reality, Earth-838. In this universe, it is the Illuminati who protect the world and not the Avengers.

The team is composed of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), and Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who replaced Doctor Strange on Earth-838, as well as Sorcerer Supreme as well as as a member of the Illuminati.

On the tape it is revealed that the Illimunati became desperate to stop Thanos’ plans. The solution was proposed by Strange himself, but the consequences were even worse than the views in ‘Endgame’. The Master of the Mystic Arts variant of that reality decided to use the Darkhold, allowing him to venture into the multiverse and use the minds of several of his other versions. to defeat Thanos.

But as the film itself has shown, the Book of the Damned corrupts those who use it, prompting the Strange of Earth-838 to discover that his actions caused an Incursion, an incident resulting from the colliding of multiple universes, resulting in the loss of billions of lives in an instant. To the to have ventured into the multiverse like thatweakened the walls that separate the different timelines.

stranger was the solely responsible for the tragedy. Thus, and despite being vital to defeat Thanos, such was the number of lives lost that Stephen surrendered to his allies for the catastrophe caused and put up no resistance when Black Bolt executed him.

Here you can see what would have been the cost of the Doctor Strange would have subverted his plans in ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’. Stopping someone like Thanos would have involved such a sacrifice of people, which is seen logical the decision that the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth-616 made. Yes, there was the sacrifice of iconic superheroes like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) or Vision (Paul Bettany), a loss of the latter that sparked the wanda maximoff fury with serious consequences, but the life cost of having used the Darkhold It would have been much worse.

This shows that the MCU keep looking for what connections continue to be present in each delivery, despite the irruption of the multiverse, which has broken any logic in the timeline. On the other hand, the appearance of the Illuminati has caused fans to be eager to return to certain characterslike John Krasinski’s Mister Fantastic or Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.