Doctor Strange 2: sad spoiler is confirmed by the film’s producer | Benedict Cumberbatch | Rachel McAdams | Christine Palmer | Cinema and series

Doc Strange 2 premiered a stunning official trailer during Super Bowl 2022. In this exciting preview, MCU fans got just a taste of what’s to come for the sequel, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most ambitious installments in recent memory. for Marvel Studios.

However, beyond the action presented and the overflow of mystical power in the multiverse (which could come to an end due to Wanda’s work), there was a sequence that puzzled many: Christine Palmer she was going to the altar, but not with Stephen.

Rachel McAdams plays Dr. Christine Palmer in the MCU. Photo: YouTube capture

To resolve that question, in statements collected by The Direct, the producer of the film, Richie Palmer, confirmed what many of the followers of the love between the two doctors feared.

“(Strange and Christine) They are not getting back together Unfortunately. As we saw at the end of Doctor Strange, he chose to stay in the Sanctum, which means he can’t satisfy his selfish desires. He would have liked to have stayed with Christine at the end of that movie, but he did the hard part. He said: ‘No. I’m going to be a superhero and defend our reality. I have to move on,’” the executive said.

Likewise, Palmer mentioned that this argument will not be aired in the long-awaited sequel to the sorcerer. “Our film shows him dealing with the decisions he has made. He may regret how things ended with Christine. He still has feelings for her,” he revealed.

Learned Strange 2 – official synopsis

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios, the MCU unlocks the multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. He journeys into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities to face a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness will hit theaters on May 6.