Doctor Strange 2: Sam Raimi confirms that the casting of Reed Richards was thanks to the fans

Following its run at the global box office, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% finally made it to Disney+. With this new release, fans have been on the lookout for new details and references to the film thanks to comments from director Sam Raimi. One of the most talked about moments is when the Illuminati show up, who are quickly wiped out by an out of control Scarlet Witch. The scene caused a lot of conflict because of the outcome of these heroes, but also because of the excitement of seeing John Krasinski as Reed Richards, something that we now know was achieved thanks to the insistence of the fans.

Keep reading: Marvel seeks a renowned director for the Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four are very important characters for Marvel, but their time in the movies has not been as successful as in the comics. The famous family of superheroes has a lot to contribute and their stories always connect in an ideal way with other teams of the brand such as the Avengers or the X-Men. Now that the MCU is more than established, fans expect justice to be done with a quality adaptation within this universe. After the failure of Fantastic Four – 9% and the purchase of Fox, the rights returned to the production company, who confirmed that they have plans for a film.

Since then, fans have speculated on the cast that would be perfect for this new vision. Many names have been considered, but the favorites for years have been John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The actor immediately supported the idea because he’s been wanting to be a part of this franchise for years, something he almost achieved when he went too far in his casting for Captain America: The First Avenger. 79% before Chris Evans took the job.

See Krasinski as Richards in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% provoked shouts of emotion and applause in many rooms during the premiere and although their participation had been speculated, nothing was certain. The problem was that the character died too quickly in a sequence that will continue to divide fans for years to come. After this, the actor’s work was up in the air, will he continue to be present for other installments? Was it just a nod to the masses clamoring for him to play Richards?

You may also like: Rumor: John Krasinski left Jack Ryan to direct and star in The Fantastic Four in the MCU

One thing is for sure, Kevin Feige does listen to the fans to know what he can give them and when is the right time to do it. In the audio commentary of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (via The Golden News), sam raimi confirms that it was the fans who brought this cameo to life:

It’s so funny that Kevin chose John because fans had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards and since it’s an alternate universe Kevin said, “Let’s make that dream come true.”

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch revealed during the promotion of the film that she never met face to face with John Krasinski despite the scene they share. Apparently she filmed on her own and some of the cameos were later filmed at another studio. This decision was surely made to prevent leaks of this important moment, but also because several aspects of the scene changed in the reshoots.

Michael Waldron, screenwriter of the sequel, has said on several occasions that he thought of several characters to form the Illuminati team and it is still not very clear how much that changed from the final script to what was seen in the final cut of the film. The appearance of this team was not a surprise, but fans speculated for a long time about who would be part of it, generating theories about a possible appearance of Superior Iron Man and even Namor, who we will see for the first time in Black Panther: Wakanda. Forever For now, and beyond what they feel for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessviewers are ready for Marvel to confirm the Fantastic Four cast, with many asking that John Krasinski be a protagonist and director, a formula that worked very well for him in A Quiet Place – 98%.

don’t leave without reading: Film’s First Reed Richards Endorses John Krasinski As His Fantastic Four Successor