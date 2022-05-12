Doctor Strange 2: screenwriter talks about the arrival of John Krasinski at Marvel and his future in this universe

If things had turned out the way he hoped, John Krasinski would be the MCU’s Captain America; However, the popular role was not in his destiny but in that of Chris Evans, who became one of the public’s favorites by doing justice to one of the most emblematic heroes of comics. For his part, the actor from The Office and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan had to wait many years to get over the bitter pill and think if there was another equally relevant role for him. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% It is clear that the answer was always in the hands of the fans and that Krasinski is beyond excited to join this world. However, his cameo left everyone with a lot of questions about his future here, and the sequel’s screenwriter added to the conversation.

Marvel fans never stop, whether it’s looking for leaks of new installments or creating dream casts, these people spend their time analyzing all the options for the franchise. Since the rights of The Fantastic 4 returned to Marvel, viewers have been waiting for news about the reboot that, it was always said, would start again with another cast and a totally different story, thus seeking to widen the gap between its version and that of Los 4 fantastic – 9% Josh Trank. Unfortunately, Kevin Feige and company have their hands full with sequels, new productions and series, which must tie in with the line they follow for their saga.

A movie has been confirmed for a long time fantastic four, but there is no release date or possible start of production. The only thing that was counted on was Jon Watts as director, who already did a great job with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy. With this first advance, the followers began to throw names to find the protagonists and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were always favorites to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The problem is that it was recently revealed that Watts asked for a break and withdrew from the project, leaving things without much direction, but everything picked up steam again after Krasinski’s cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In the sequel directed by Sam Raimi, we see a Richards who is part of the Illuminati, and although his character appears for a few minutes and fails to face Wanda, it was immediately assumed that the actor would repeat the role for a version of the hero in the traditional Marvel universe, where all the movies from Iron Man take place – The Iron Man – 93%.

Since the premiere of this film, new rumors began to emerge about fantastic fouras if Krasinski himself would be the protagonist and director, as he did with A Quiet Place – 98%, something that again raised the hopes of those who want to see Emily Blunt as Sue, despite the fact that the actress has commented on several occasions that she is not interested in entering this cinematographic universe. With so many questions to resolve, she turned to one of the few names that could clarify the matter. In interview with VarietyMichael Waldron, screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki- 96%, was questioned about the arrival of John Krasinski:

I’m not involved in the casting, but as with all these actors, I worked very closely with him to bring the character to life with him and Sam. And especially with him, because he was the only character without a real precedent in the MCU, not one. Figuring out how we wanted him to be this guy was a lot of fun. That particular character is definitely one of my favorite comic book characters.

Similarly, the writer was asked if he had information about the future of the actor within the UCM, to which he simply replied:

It’s a question for someone else.

This last comment is not unusual if we consider that Marvel asks its creators for absolute discretion, but also keeps them out of other productions to avoid leaks.

At this point no one doubts that John Krasinski will return as Reed Richards for the movie fantastic four. The actor has been saying for years that he would love to please the fans and it would be an absurd risk to put another actor when the viewers were already able to enjoy his presence in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For now, the only thing that is expected is that Marvel officially confirms his casting and with it more concrete advances for this film, something that could be done in the coming days because the great secret about his arrival has already been revealed to everyone.

