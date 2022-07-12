Doctor Strange 2: Secret Story Revealed

There is a sad reality within Doctor Strange 2 that has been revealed by one of the writers of the Marvel film.

Attention SPOILERS. In the film Doc Strange 2the protagonists travel through different Universes but the one they are in the longest is in the Earth-838in which there are the illuminati. This version of New York shows us impressive buildings with lots of nature and some of the latest technology, but it also hides a dark secret.

The screenwriter michael waldron has wanted to reveal details that fans may have overlooked.

“The fun thing about Memory Lane is that… It’s not there, but my secret history of Earth-838 is that it’s a bit like a police state. And you can see, they’re all dressed uniformly, it’s like an Orwellian feeling. Because I was always like: Okay… Why is there this Memory Lane thing? I wrote a lot of what was essentially fine print about that moment in Doctor Strange 2 that I think we recorded, but we just don’t… You can’t quite hear it, but it’s like the guy is saying in the background, he says: Disclaimer . Any memory of crimes committed or such and such may be admissible in a court of law… Memory Lane is really the state’s attempt to get you to admit to a crime you committed. That’s my dark secret about Memory Lane.”

Memory Lane is a memory-playing establishment located in New York City on Earth-838. Over there Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) accidentally steps on a button and his memories about Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams)when it does America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez)we can see the day they lost their mothers.

Maybe that world is Orwellian because of Hombre de Hierrosince the screenwriter of Doc Strange 2 has revealed that Tony Stark was able to create an Ultron shieldso it’s easy to imagine Earth-838 being a police state.

The movie Doc Strange 2 can currently be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.