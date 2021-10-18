Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2 and Indiana Jones 5: new release dates

Disney announced the postponement of its new films, including, Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder And Black Panter 2 revealing the new one exit date which also marks the postponement of Indiana Jones 5.

The second chapter of the adventures of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch will arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022, the film on the new adventures of the divine superhero entrusted to Chris Hemsworth has been moved to July 8, 2022, and the sequel to Black Panther that will do the math with the absence of Chadwick Boseman will debut on November 11, 2022.

Previously Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a debut set for March 25, 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder was due to arrive in theaters on May 6, 2022, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be released on July 8, 2022.

The return of Harrison Ford in the role of Indiana Jones has been postponed by a full year: from 29 July 2022 to 30 June 2023. Filming of the expected feature film is currently underway and numerous production delays have therefore led to Disney’s decision to allow more time to complete production.

Loading... Advertisements

The changes in the Disney list also involve The Marvels with star Brie Larson which from 11 November 2022 has been postponed to 17 February 2023; Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania slipping from February 17, 2023 to July 28, 2023, while three other Marvel films that were scheduled for 2023 have been removed, and a still-shrouded title scheduled for November 10, 2023 has been postponed to November 3, 2023.

Disney also removed a live action film that was scheduled for July 14, 2023 from its programming.