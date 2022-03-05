Doctor Strange 2 Trailer IMAX

Shortly after the premiere, an IMAX trailer was released for the latest preview of Doc Strange 2.

This year the premieres of superheroes come with everything and after the success that was for Marvel and Sony Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich included the appearance of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch)now it’s coming Doctor Strange 2 in theaters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessas is its name in Spanish, will come to further expand the UCM and is preparing to be one of the most ambitious films of Marvel Studios. And it is that after Spider-Man and series like Loki or Wandavision; the theme of Multiverse came to stay on the screen.

For this reason, almost two months after the theatrical release, Doctor Strange 2 IMAX trailer releasedalthough it doesn’t include new images and it’s just a change of format to bigger after the second movie trailer featured at the Super Bowl.

For this sequel Cumberbatch will return to the role of Doctor Strange, while the cast is completed by Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlett Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo; Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

In addition to the confirmed cast, several surprises with cameos are expected for the film, where one has already was featured in the trailer and confirmed that it will be in production.

When is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released?

Doctor Strange 2 has a world premiere date for the May 6, 2022.

Check out the IMAX trailer below: