‘Doctor Strange 2’: Two ‘WandaVision’ Characters Return in Marvel’s Sequel – CINEMABLEND

The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, hits theaters on May 6.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe sequel to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel wizard, hits theaters on May 6th. The film, directed by Sam Raimi, is one of the most anticipated of the Phase 4 the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the third installment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Stephen Strange casts a spell that causes the multiverse to open. And that has consequences for him. we will see them in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But there is also an important superheroine of the franchise that returns in this sequel: Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson). A new preview of the film has confirmed the return of two characters from WandaVisionthe Disney+ fiction with which the Phase 4 of the UCM gave the starting gun.

In the preview, a television spot, both Wanda and Stephen have strange nightmares. Those of Scarlet Witch are carried out by their children Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). This connects with the outcome of Scarlet Witch and Vision. If you remember the end of the series, the protagonist accepts that she must let go of everything that she has built on Westviewa neighborhood that he has created in which he can live together Vision (Paul Bettany). During the course of the series, Wanda and the synthezoid have two children, who also disappear.

In one of the post-credit scenes of WandaVisionthe protagonist moves to a remote place and, isolated from everything and everyone, appears studying the dark hold, a grimoire. Shortly before the scene ends, Scarlet Witch listens to her children ask for help. Where are they? How will Wanda manage to rescue them? Is it all a trap?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has created a lot of expectation with its latest trailer. In it you can hear what seems to be the voice of Patrick Stewart, the actor who gave life to Charles Xavier in the saga X Men from 20th Century Fox. Now that the studio belongs to Disney, the mutants and the Fantastic four They belong to Marvel Studios. It is likely that, repeating the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home with the multiverse and the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as their respective peter parker, Doc Strange 2 bring back some Fox characters.

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams return in the sequel as Mordo, wong and Christine Palmer; respectively. Xochitl Gomez, meanwhile, makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez. Above these lines, do not miss the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

