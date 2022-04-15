Doctor Strange 2 What versions of the Sorcerer Supreme will be seen in the Marvel movie? Merchandising variants

The entrance to the Multiverse will give rise to Stephen Strange seen in different ways. Now, some of them have come to light.

The doors to total dementia will open on May 4, when it premieres Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and, as has already been seen in the trailers, the Sorcerer Supreme meets multiple versions of his persona. Some of them have just been revealed, along with other characters, with the appearance of merchandising and products associated with the film..

This time, Doctor Strange will have to deal with the consequences of his actions in Spider-Man: No Way Home and enlisting the help of new mystical allies and others already known to the audience. Thus he will cross the amazing and dangerous alternative realities of the Multiverse to face a new and mysterious adversary.

Now, the revelation of the keychain collection that the firm Monogram International of Doctor Strange 2 will have presented some of the variants of Stephen Strange that will be seen in the installment: there will be the one we all know in blue dress and red cape, in addition to two others who were baptized as Defender Strange Y Supreme Strange.

These are added to the evil version that was already seen in What If…? and the zombie that have been seen in some of the advances of the film of phase 4 of the MCU.

The collectible items also feature the models of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as two iterations of wong (Benedict Wong), in his normal state and in Defender mode. also appear America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Master Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and the Dr Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

As well as two other figures: Rintrah, the minotaur who will rise as Strange’s ally; Y throatsone of the monsters that will face the protagonist.

Doc Strange 2 will arrive in available movie theaters on May 5, 2022and will have a preview in Latin America on May 4th.